Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.61. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

