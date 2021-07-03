Xilinx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,760 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 328 put options.

Shares of XLNX opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

