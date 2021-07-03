XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $56.30

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $50.30 to $56.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.18.

XPeng stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in XPeng by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $3,372,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

