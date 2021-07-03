Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEM opened at $29.10 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $31.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98.

