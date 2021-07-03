Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEM opened at $29.10 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $31.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98.

