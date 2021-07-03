XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

