Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
