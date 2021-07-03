Yao Wenqing Sells 27,194 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

