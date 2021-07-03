Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.18. Yatsen shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 7,239 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

