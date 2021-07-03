Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

