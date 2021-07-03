Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Yelp by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,814 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -271.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

