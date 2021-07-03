Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $85,505.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.00 or 0.00757222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

