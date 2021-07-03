Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 818,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DAO traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $21.26. 224,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Youdao by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.