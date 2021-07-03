Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 818,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
DAO traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $21.26. 224,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.