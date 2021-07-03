Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.