Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE:DAO opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 1,224,667 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.