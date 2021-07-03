Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.72.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

YUM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 867,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,793. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

