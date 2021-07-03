Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 260,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,095. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.19.

In related news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.