Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report sales of $12.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.