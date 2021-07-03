Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.38 million to $36.42 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $140.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

