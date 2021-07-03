Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 536,065 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 448,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.86 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80.

Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

