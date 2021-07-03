Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sysco posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

