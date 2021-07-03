Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

