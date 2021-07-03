Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.44. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,028. The stock has a market cap of $949.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

