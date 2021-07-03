Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

