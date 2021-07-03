Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 533,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Athersys stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 937,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,345. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

