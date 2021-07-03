Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $15.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the highest is $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $65.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.50 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

