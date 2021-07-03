Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. CONMED posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,636. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

