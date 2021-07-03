Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 95,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,282. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.28.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

