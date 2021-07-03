Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,904. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

