Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

UMPQ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.68. 989,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,372. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

