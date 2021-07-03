Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.80 million and the lowest is $52.69 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $219.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $226.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.59 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,106. The company has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

