Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.34 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $91.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the lowest is $90.93 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $79.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 208,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

