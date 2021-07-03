Zacks: Brokerages Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Barclays PLC grew its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.76. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

