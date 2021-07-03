Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $716.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,144.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $8,743,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 541,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

