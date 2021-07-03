Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ReneSola posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ReneSola by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.30.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.