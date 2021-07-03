Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. 4,910,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,467,792. The company has a market cap of $914.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

