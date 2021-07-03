Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCRI. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

