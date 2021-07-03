Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Hold

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAO. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80. Youdao has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

