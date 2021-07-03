Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) to Buy

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of PFC opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

