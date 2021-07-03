Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

