ZENZO One Day Volume Reaches $1,060.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033337 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00260225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00037464 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.