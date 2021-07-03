Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Zynex shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 2,480 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20.
In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
