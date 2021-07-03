Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Zynex shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 2,480 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

