-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

