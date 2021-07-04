-$0.15 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMA. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

