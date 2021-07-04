-$0.23 EPS Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.