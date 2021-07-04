$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 6,366,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,305. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.