$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 6,366,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,305. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.