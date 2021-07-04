$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CVGI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.