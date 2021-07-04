$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $10,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,082. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

