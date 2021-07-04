$0.46 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.53. 336,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.