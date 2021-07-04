$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $926.76 million. EQT reported sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

EQT opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.