$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

